Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Milano Cortina Olympics: how to manage crowds in an eco-friendly way

By Alizée Pillod, Doctorante en science politique, Université de Montréal
The initiatives put in place by the organizers for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics are an encouraging first step, but they remain insufficient.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
