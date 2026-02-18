Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A few weeks of X’s algorithm can make you more right-wing – and it doesn’t wear off quickly

By Timothy Graham, Associate Professor in Digital Media, Queensland University of Technology
Elon Musk’s social media platform is boosting conservative content – and it’s having long-lasting effects on how users see the world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
