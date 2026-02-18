Plummeting fish numbers triggered controversial fishing bans in WA. But no-take zones could benefit fishers
By Tim Langlois, Research Fellow in marine ecosystems, The University of Western Australia
Charlotte Aston, Postdoctoral research fellow, Indian Ocean Marine Research Centre, The University of Western Australia
Matt Navarro, Research fellow in marine ecology, The University of Western Australia
The Western Australian government recently announced the controversial closure of commercial and recreation fishing to prevent a collapse in the populations of under-threat species, such as popular dhufish and pink snapper.
Fishing for these demersal (bottom dwelling) species has been closed along a 900-kilometre stretch of coastline in south-west WA. There are plans to reopen the area in spring 2027, but for recreational fishing only.
- Wednesday, February 18, 2026