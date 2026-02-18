Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plummeting fish numbers triggered controversial fishing bans in WA. But no-take zones could benefit fishers

By Tim Langlois, Research Fellow in marine ecosystems, The University of Western Australia
Charlotte Aston, Postdoctoral research fellow, Indian Ocean Marine Research Centre, The University of Western Australia
Matt Navarro, Research fellow in marine ecology, The University of Western Australia
The Western Australian government recently announced the controversial closure of commercial and recreation fishing to prevent a collapse in the populations of under-threat species, such as popular dhufish and pink snapper.

Fishing for these demersal (bottom dwelling) species has been closed along a 900-kilometre stretch of coastline in south-west WA. There are plans to reopen the area in spring 2027, but for recreational fishing only.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippines: Planned Climate Relocations Threaten Rights
~ The Milano Cortina Olympics: how to manage crowds in an eco-friendly way
~ A few weeks of X’s algorithm can make you more right-wing – and it doesn’t wear off quickly
~ Gambling for children? Why Australia should consider regulating blind box toys like Labubu
~ How to make specialists’ fees fair? It’ll take more than a revamped website
~ Is this glass square the long, long future of data storage?
~ Racing enjoys special treatment under NZ gambling laws. Why?
~ Even the best writing about science recalls ancient myths
~ ‘I feel I’m making a difference’: how Blak women are working to build safer workplaces
~ Tahoe avalanche: What causes snow slopes to collapse? A physicist and skier explains, with tips for surviving
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter