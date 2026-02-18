Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Is this glass square the long, long future of data storage?

By Alex Fuerbach, Professor, Photonics Research Centre, Macquarie University
Scientists at Microsoft Research in the United States have demonstrated a system called Silica for writing and reading information in ordinary pieces of glass which can store two million books’ worth of data in a thin, palm-sized square.

In a paper published today in Nature, the researchers say their tests suggest the data will be readable for more than 10,000 years.

What tiny pulses of light can do


The new system, called…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
