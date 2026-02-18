Racing enjoys special treatment under NZ gambling laws. Why?
By Lisa Marriott, Professor of Taxation, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Max Rashbrooke, Research Associate, Institute for Governance and Policy Studies, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Despite the harm it can cause, gambling is often defended because it returns money to the community. So why is the racing industry largely exempt?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 18, 2026