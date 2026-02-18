Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even the best writing about science recalls ancient myths

By Nanda Jarosz, Researcher, Environmental Philosophy, University of Sydney
The 15th edition of The Best Australian Science Writing, edited by Zoe Kean and Tegan Taylor, contains 39 essays and stories that “tell tales of the universe that scientists have worked hard to reveal”.

Contributions revolve around pressing issues in the scientific world, such as climate change and ecological crisis, psychology and animal behaviour, the sociology of medicine and data, scientific ethics, and the perils of tech-boosterism.

Review: The Best Australian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippines: Planned Climate Relocations Threaten Rights
~ The Milano Cortina Olympics: how to manage crowds in an eco-friendly way
~ A few weeks of X’s algorithm can make you more right-wing – and it doesn’t wear off quickly
~ Gambling for children? Why Australia should consider regulating blind box toys like Labubu
~ How to make specialists’ fees fair? It’ll take more than a revamped website
~ Plummeting fish numbers triggered controversial fishing bans in WA. But no-take zones could benefit fishers
~ Is this glass square the long, long future of data storage?
~ Racing enjoys special treatment under NZ gambling laws. Why?
~ ‘I feel I’m making a difference’: how Blak women are working to build safer workplaces
~ Tahoe avalanche: What causes snow slopes to collapse? A physicist and skier explains, with tips for surviving
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2026 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS