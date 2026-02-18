Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World News in Brief: Madagascar cyclone response, Gaza medical evacuations, remembering civil rights icon Jesse Jackson

At least 52 people have died after Tropical Cyclone Gezani made landfall on the eastern coast of Madagascar on 10 February, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday, citing the authorities.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: Rights chief alarmed after at least 57 killed in drone attacks in two days
~ The 2026 Winter Olympics are the most geographically dispersed ever – here’s why that could be a good thing
~ China has turned the page on its aggressive ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy – except when it comes to Japan
~ Nigel Farage unveils ‘shadow cabinet’ team – but why did only three of his MPs get jobs?
~ Why it’s impossible for the Olympics to be politically neutral
~ The next cancer breakthrough may be stopping it before it starts
~ The Biba Story: the fashion brand that lifted a drab postwar Britain into the swinging 60s
~ Why big oil is not interested in Venezuela
~ Trump claims his pollution rollback will save Americans money – but climate change is raising household costs
~ Can a psychedelic-induced mystical experience really improve your mental health?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter