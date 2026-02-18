Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China has turned the page on its aggressive ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy – except when it comes to Japan

By Lewis Eves, Lecturer in the School of Politics and International Relations, University of Nottingham
At the recent Munich Security Conference, China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, delivered a rebuke of what he said were dangerous trends of militarism in Japan. In a panel discussion, he pointed out comments made in November by the Japanese prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, in which she suggested Japan could intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Wang stressed that these remarks were a direct challenge to China’s national sovereignty,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
