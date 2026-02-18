Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump claims his pollution rollback will save Americans money – but climate change is raising household costs

By Meilan Yan, Senior Lecturer in Financial Economics, Loughborough University
Dalu Zhang, Lecturer in Finance, University of Leicester
Climate change is usually assessed in scientific terms – rising temperatures, sea levels and carbon emissions. But increasingly, it can also be measured in household bills – higher insurance premiums, steeper energy charges and growing costs to protect homes, travel and health. So when US President Donald Trump said recently that abandoning a key government ruling on greenhouse gases would make cars cheaper for Americans, he was focusing on a tiny piece of a huge picture.

That is because climate changeThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: Rights chief alarmed after at least 57 killed in drone attacks in two days
~ The 2026 Winter Olympics are the most geographically dispersed ever – here’s why that could be a good thing
~ China has turned the page on its aggressive ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy – except when it comes to Japan
~ Nigel Farage unveils ‘shadow cabinet’ team – but why did only three of his MPs get jobs?
~ Why it’s impossible for the Olympics to be politically neutral
~ The next cancer breakthrough may be stopping it before it starts
~ The Biba Story: the fashion brand that lifted a drab postwar Britain into the swinging 60s
~ Why big oil is not interested in Venezuela
~ Can a psychedelic-induced mystical experience really improve your mental health?
~ Can psychopaths change?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter