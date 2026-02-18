Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five everyday over-the-counter medicines with potential dangers

By Dipa Kamdar, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University
Many people assume that medicines sold over the counter are inherently safe. After all, if you can buy something in a supermarket or high street pharmacy, how dangerous can it really be?

The reality is more complicated. Several commonly used over-the-counter medicines carry a real risk of dependence, misuse or harm when taken in higher than recommended doses, for longer than needed, or for the wrong reasons. Here are five medicines it is worth knowing about.

1. Codeine-based…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca



More
~ Palestine Action: why the High Court ruled against the government, and what it means for the future of protest
~ The Bafta film awards are going greener – but some climate problems are hiding off camera
~ Deep sea landscapes are a new frontier of human exploration – here’s what we may find
~ The 2026 Winter Olympics are the most geographically dispersed ever —— here’s why that could be a good thing
~ ICE arrest shines light on undocumented Irish population in Trump’s America
~ Bangladesh’s election represents politics as usual, and some hope for change
~ I asked students whether they’d want to be teachers? They quickly responded, ‘Why would I?’
~ TrumpRx, Trump Kennedy Center, Trump National Parks passes − government free speech allows the president to name things after himself
~ From Gettysburg to Minneapolis: How the American Civil War continues to shape how we understand contemporary political conflicts and their dangers
~ When ICE sweeps a community, public health pays a price – and recovery will likely take years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter