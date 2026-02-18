From Gettysburg to Minneapolis: How the American Civil War continues to shape how we understand contemporary political conflicts and their dangers
By John M. Kinder, Professor of History and American Studies, Oklahoma State University
Jennifer Murray, Assistant Professor of History, Shepherd University
As anger about the presence of ICE in Minneapolis divided the nation, Americans turned to the American Civil War for metaphors.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 18, 2026