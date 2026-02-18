Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When ICE sweeps a community, public health pays a price – and recovery will likely take years

By Nicole L. Novak, Research Assistant Professor of Community and Behavioral Health, University of Iowa
William D. Lopez, Clinical Associate Professor of Public Health and Latino/Latina Studies, University of Michigan
The Trump administration announced on Feb. 12, 2026, that it is ending Operation Metro Surge, its deployment of more than 3,000 federal immigration enforcement agents in Minneapolis, St. Paul and the surrounding metro area. Federal officials say some agents will remain in the area and have vowed that similar immigration sweeps are coming soon to other U.S. cities.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Palestine Action: why the High Court ruled against the government, and what it means for the future of protest
~ The Bafta film awards are going greener – but some climate problems are hiding off camera
~ Deep sea landscapes are a new frontier of human exploration – here’s what we may find
~ The 2026 Winter Olympics are the most geographically dispersed ever —— here’s why that could be a good thing
~ Five everyday over-the-counter medicines with potential dangers
~ ICE arrest shines light on undocumented Irish population in Trump’s America
~ Bangladesh’s election represents politics as usual, and some hope for change
~ I asked students whether they’d want to be teachers? They quickly responded, ‘Why would I?’
~ TrumpRx, Trump Kennedy Center, Trump National Parks passes − government free speech allows the president to name things after himself
~ From Gettysburg to Minneapolis: How the American Civil War continues to shape how we understand contemporary political conflicts and their dangers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter