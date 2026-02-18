Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Minneapolis to Toronto and Bogotá, cities showcase new ways to address crises

By Luisa Sotomayor, Associate professor, Department of Geography and Planning, University of Toronto
Ewan Kerr, Postdoctoral Research Associate, School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Glasgow
Maryam Lashkari, Research Fellow, Migration and Integration, Toronto Metropolitan University
Ross Beveridge, Senior Research Fellow in Urban Studies, University of Glasgow
Crises seem to be everywhere. We live through a moment of generalized crisis — called poly– or perma-crisis by some. In this context, the nation-state often appears as the default institution and ideological framework for addressing challenges. But the nation-state is not always the best placed entity to respond to crises.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
