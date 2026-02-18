Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar Expels Timor-Leste Diplomat Over War Crimes Case

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Timor-Leste embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, February 16, 2026. © 2026 Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images On February 13, Myanmar’s military junta ordered the head of Timor-Leste’s embassy in Yangon to leave the country within seven days. The expulsion comes after Timorese authorities opened legal proceedings against Myanmar junta officials earlier this month for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.The case, filed by the Chin Human Rights Organisation in January, accuses 10 members of Myanmar’s junta, including commander in chief, Senior Gen. Min…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Angola: Prominent journalist hacked with Predator spyware
~ ‘Carb-loading’ is a myth. But how much carbohydrate do athletes really need?
~ Can we predict domestic homicide? New research suggests we can’t
~ Sudan: how warring factions gained influence in the country’s food system – and what it means for the current conflict
~ Private health insurance premiums will rise 4.41% this year. But is it justified?
~ Sanae Takaichi’s push to revise Japan’s constitution could put an end to decades of post-war pacifism
~ Venezuela: Dismantle Repressive Apparatus
~ Senegal Arrests 12 Men Using Punitive Anti-LGBT Laws
~ China: Officials Pressuring Uyghurs in France
~ Bowel cancer rates are rising among young people – but they can reduce their risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter