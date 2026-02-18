Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Carb-loading’ is a myth. But how much carbohydrate do athletes really need?

By José Miguel Soriano del Castillo, Catedrático de Nutrición y Bromatología del Departamento de Medicina Preventiva y Salud Pública, Universitat de València
For many years, sports nutrition was rooted in a simple metaphor: the body is an engine, glycogen (the body’s quick-release carbohydrate reserve) is its fuel, and fatigue occurs when the tank runs low.

Under this logic, nutrition strategy seemed quite obvious: eat lots of carbohydrates, fill the tank, and if possible, keep topping it up while exercising. More carbs = better performance.

But the physiology of exercise isn’t really this simple. A review published in January 2026 looked at over 160 studies…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
