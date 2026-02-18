Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can we predict domestic homicide? New research suggests we can’t

By Troy McEwan, Professor of Clinical and Forensic Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology
Benjamin L Spivak, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology
James Ogloff, University Distinguished Professor of Forensic Behavioural Science & Dean, School of Health Sciences, Swinburne University of Technology
Michael Trood, Research Fellow, Centre for Forensic Behavioral Science and Forensicare, Swinburne University of Technology
A new study of nearly 40,000 family violence reports shows more than 99% of people with risk factors for killing a family member don’t go on to do so.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Angola: Prominent journalist hacked with Predator spyware
~ Myanmar Expels Timor-Leste Diplomat Over War Crimes Case
~ ‘Carb-loading’ is a myth. But how much carbohydrate do athletes really need?
~ Sudan: how warring factions gained influence in the country’s food system – and what it means for the current conflict
~ Private health insurance premiums will rise 4.41% this year. But is it justified?
~ Sanae Takaichi’s push to revise Japan’s constitution could put an end to decades of post-war pacifism
~ Venezuela: Dismantle Repressive Apparatus
~ Senegal Arrests 12 Men Using Punitive Anti-LGBT Laws
~ China: Officials Pressuring Uyghurs in France
~ Bowel cancer rates are rising among young people – but they can reduce their risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter