Can we predict domestic homicide? New research suggests we can’t
By Troy McEwan, Professor of Clinical and Forensic Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology
Benjamin L Spivak, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology
James Ogloff, University Distinguished Professor of Forensic Behavioural Science & Dean, School of Health Sciences, Swinburne University of Technology
Michael Trood, Research Fellow, Centre for Forensic Behavioral Science and Forensicare, Swinburne University of Technology
A new study of nearly 40,000 family violence reports shows more than 99% of people with risk factors for killing a family member don’t go on to do so.
- Wednesday, February 18, 2026