Sudan: how warring factions gained influence in the country’s food system – and what it means for the current conflict
By Danielle Resnick, Senior Research Fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Hala M.E. Abushama, Research Analyst, CGIAR
Khalid Siddig, Senior Research Fellow and Program Leader for the Sudan Strategy Support Program, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Oliver Kiptoo Kirui, Research Fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Militaries play a major role in the politics of many countries. They determine whether elections can occur and who can compete. From Egypt to Pakistan and Myanmar to Uganda, the military is often the most important powerholder.
In parallel, violent non-state actors – including criminal networks, terrorist groups…
- Wednesday, February 18, 2026