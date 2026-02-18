Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sanae Takaichi’s push to revise Japan’s constitution could put an end to decades of post-war pacifism

By Shahana Thankachan, Assistant professor, International Relations, Universidad de Navarra
Japan’s Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, has already made history since taking office in October 2025. Capitalising on her high approval ratings and “fresh new image”, she dissolved the lower house and called an election just four months into her term.

Her gamble paid off, winning the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
