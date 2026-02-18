Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Dismantle Repressive Apparatus

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez speaks with her brother, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, during a ceremony marking the opening of the new judicial year at the Supreme Tribunal of Justice in Caracas, Venezuela, January 30, 2026. © 2026 AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos (Washington, DC) – Venezuelan authorities should take prompt measures to reform key judicial and electoral institutions and repeal abusive laws, Human Rights Watch said today.Following US military strikes in Venezuela and the arrest of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
