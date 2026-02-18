Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senegal Arrests 12 Men Using Punitive Anti-LGBT Laws

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Dakar, Senegal, March 21, 2024. © 2024 Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo The recent detention of 12 men in Senegal using homophobic laws have intensified concerns over the country’s criminalization of same-sex relations and the safety of people living with HIV and/or AIDS.On February 9, gendarmes in Dakar arrested 12 men on various charges, including “acts against nature” and the alleged intentional transmission of HIV. The men could face up to five years in prison, with fines of 100,000 to 1,500,000 CFA (about US$180 to 2,700) for alleged same sex conduct, as well as…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
