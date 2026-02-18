Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Officials Pressuring Uyghurs in France

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Left: Mirkamel Tourghoun. © Private; Right: Abdurahman Tohti. © Private (Paris) – Chinese authorities have attempted to pressure two ethnic Uyghur activists living in Paris, including by asking one to spy on France’s Uyghur diaspora, Human Rights Watch said today. The case highlights the Chinese government’s increasing harassment of critics abroad and members of diaspora communities, abusive acts beyond China’s borders known as “transnational repression.”“The Chinese government seeks to silence critical Uyghur voices in France through coercion, intimidation,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela: Dismantle Repressive Apparatus
~ Senegal Arrests 12 Men Using Punitive Anti-LGBT Laws
~ Bowel cancer rates are rising among young people – but they can reduce their risk
~ Angola: Prominent journalist hacked with Predator spyware
~ Israel is accelerating its creeping annexation of the West Bank. Can Donald Trump stop it?
~ Real wages have gone backwards. Even earning $100,000 isn’t what it used to be
~ Remembering Frederick Wiseman: the filmmaker who changed documentary cinema forever
~ NZ is slowly slipping on the global corruption index. Is it time for an anti-corruption agency?
~ Too many satellites? Earth’s orbit is on track for a catastrophe – but we can stop it
~ Epstein files: ‘No one is too wealthy or too powerful to be above the law’; rights experts demand accountability
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter