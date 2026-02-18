Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Real wages have gone backwards. Even earning $100,000 isn’t what it used to be

By Christopher Hoy, McKenzie Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
By 2025, 45% of full-time workers in Australia had ‘six figure’ earnings. But years of high inflation mean cracking this threshold doesn’t mean what it used to.The Conversation


