Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remembering Frederick Wiseman: the filmmaker who changed documentary cinema forever

By Thomas Moran, Lecturer in the Department of English, Creative Writing and Film, Adelaide University
Frederick Wiseman has died at 96. He is known for films including Titicut Follies (1967), Hospital (1970) and Welfare (1975).The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela: Dismantle Repressive Apparatus
~ Senegal Arrests 12 Men Using Punitive Anti-LGBT Laws
~ China: Officials Pressuring Uyghurs in France
~ Bowel cancer rates are rising among young people – but they can reduce their risk
~ Angola: Prominent journalist hacked with Predator spyware
~ Israel is accelerating its creeping annexation of the West Bank. Can Donald Trump stop it?
~ Real wages have gone backwards. Even earning $100,000 isn’t what it used to be
~ NZ is slowly slipping on the global corruption index. Is it time for an anti-corruption agency?
~ Too many satellites? Earth’s orbit is on track for a catastrophe – but we can stop it
~ Epstein files: ‘No one is too wealthy or too powerful to be above the law’; rights experts demand accountability
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter