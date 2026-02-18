Too many satellites? Earth’s orbit is on track for a catastrophe – but we can stop it
By Gregory Radisic, Fellow at the Centre for Space, Cyberspace and Data Law; Senior Teaching Fellow, Faculty of Law, Bond University
Samantha Lawler, Associate Professor, Astronomy, University of Regina
On January 30 2026, SpaceX filed an application with the US Federal Communications Commission for a megaconstellation of up to one million satellites to power data centres in space.
The proposal envisions satellites operating between 500 and 2,000 kilometres in low Earth orbit. Some of the orbits are designed for near-constant exposure to sunlight. The public can
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 17, 2026