Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Epstein files: ‘No one is too wealthy or too powerful to be above the law’; rights experts demand accountability

The large-scale disclosure of materials known as the “Epstein Files” has revealed “disturbing and credible evidence” of what independent human rights experts describe as a possible global criminal enterprise involving systematic sexual abuse, trafficking and exploitation of women and girls.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘It could happen here’: Lord of the Flies took its lessons from Hitler’s Germany. They speak to now
~ Indigenous businesses are losing millions to fraudulent firms. We need stronger oversight
~ Does exercise really work for osteoarthritis?
~ Philippine Supreme Court Grants Property Rights to Same-Sex Couples
~ Iran-US nuclear talks may fail due to both nations’ red lines – but that doesn’t make them futile
~ Air pollution may directly contribute to Alzheimer’s disease – new study
~ Child vaccination rates are falling fast, with some regions barely reaching 80%
~ As Australia’s prisons evade scrutiny, conditions inside are getting worse
~ Australia plans to sell off defence land to developers – but could it deliver homes instead?
~ Intense heatwaves directly threaten crops and native species. Here’s what we can do
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter