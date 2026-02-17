Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘It could happen here’: Lord of the Flies took its lessons from Hitler’s Germany. They speak to now

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney
The ‘vile’ side of humanity William Golding saw in World War II haunts his famous novel. He later came to dislike the book, dismissing it as ‘boring’ and ‘crude’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
