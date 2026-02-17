Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does exercise really work for osteoarthritis?

By Hunter Bennett, Lecturer in Exercise Science, Adelaide University
Lewis Ingram, Lecturer in Physiotherapy, Adelaide University
A new review suggests exercise might not help osteoarthritis after all. But don’t write off exercise just yet. Here’s what you can do to ease the pain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
