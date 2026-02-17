Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Philippine Supreme Court Grants Property Rights to Same-Sex Couples

By Human Rights Watch
In a watershed moment for same-sex couples in the Philippines, the Supreme Court ruled on February 5 that a cohabiting same-sex partner has co-ownership rights to property they helped acquire during the relationship. The case involved a lesbian couple who bought property together but registered it under one partner's name to facilitate the sale. When they separated, the partner whose name was on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
