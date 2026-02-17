Intense heatwaves directly threaten crops and native species. Here’s what we can do
By Owen Atkin, Director of the ANU Agrifood Innovation Institute, Australian National University
Adrienne Nicotra, Professor of Ecology and Evolution, Research School of Biology, the Australian National University, Australian National University
Belinda Medlyn, Distinguished Professor, Ecosystem Function and Integration, Western Sydney University
Michael Kearney, Professor in Ecophysiology and Evolutionary Biology, The University of Melbourne
During Australia’s unprecedented heatwave in late January, air temperatures reached 50°C in inland South Australia.
Days of sustained heat and hot nights did real damage. A flying fox colony was all but wiped out in South Australia, while Western Australian mango growers suffered
- Tuesday, February 17, 2026