Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Intense heatwaves directly threaten crops and native species. Here’s what we can do

By Owen Atkin, Director of the ANU Agrifood Innovation Institute, Australian National University
Adrienne Nicotra, Professor of Ecology and Evolution, Research School of Biology, the Australian National University, Australian National University
Belinda Medlyn, Distinguished Professor, Ecosystem Function and Integration, Western Sydney University
Michael Kearney, Professor in Ecophysiology and Evolutionary Biology, The University of Melbourne
During Australia’s unprecedented heatwave in late January, air temperatures reached 50°C in inland South Australia.

Days of sustained heat and hot nights did real damage. A flying fox colony was all but wiped out in South Australia, while Western Australian mango growers suffered


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippine Supreme Court Grants Property Rights to Same-Sex Couples
~ Iran-US nuclear talks may fail due to both nations’ red lines – but that doesn’t make them futile
~ Air pollution may directly contribute to Alzheimer’s disease – new study
~ Child vaccination rates are falling fast, with some regions barely reaching 80%
~ As Australia’s prisons evade scrutiny, conditions inside are getting worse
~ Australia plans to sell off defence land to developers – but could it deliver homes instead?
~ 5 weird armours from history
~ Brain injury is almost 10 times more common in unhoused people. Addressing it is key to reducing homelessness
~ NZ is slowly slipping on the global corruption index. Is is time for an anti-corruption agency?
~ Azerbaijan: Ruben Vardanyan’s 20-year prison term culminates “travesty” of a trial against ethnic Armenian leaders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter