Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 weird armours from history

By Grace Waye-Harris, Early Career Researcher in History, Adelaide University
For the medieval knight, armour was essential. It provided protection on the battlefield and signified status and rank.

As the medieval period came to a close, Renaissance ideals of peace and diplomacy prevailed and the need for battle-hardened knights disappeared. But armour remained an important symbol of elite masculinity, thanks to its association with chivalry, honour and knighthood.

Ceremonial armour became a requisite for noblemen and was worn at events such as tournaments and parade entries.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
