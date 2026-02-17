Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brain injury is almost 10 times more common in unhoused people. Addressing it is key to reducing homelessness

By Mauricio A. Garcia-Barrera, Professor of Psychology, University of Victoria
Cole J. Kennedy, CIHR Scholar, PhD Candidate, Department of Psychology, University of Victoria
Grace C. Warren, Master of Science student, Department of Psychology, University of Victoria
An estimated 22.5 per cent of people experiencing homelessness live with moderate or severe brain injuries — a rate nearly 10 times higher than the general population.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippine Supreme Court Grants Property Rights to Same-Sex Couples
~ Iran-US nuclear talks may fail due to both nations’ red lines – but that doesn’t make them futile
~ Air pollution may directly contribute to Alzheimer’s disease – new study
~ Child vaccination rates are falling fast, with some regions barely reaching 80%
~ As Australia’s prisons evade scrutiny, conditions inside are getting worse
~ Australia plans to sell off defence land to developers – but could it deliver homes instead?
~ Intense heatwaves directly threaten crops and native species. Here’s what we can do
~ 5 weird armours from history
~ NZ is slowly slipping on the global corruption index. Is is time for an anti-corruption agency?
~ Azerbaijan: Ruben Vardanyan’s 20-year prison term culminates “travesty” of a trial against ethnic Armenian leaders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter