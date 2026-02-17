Brain injury is almost 10 times more common in unhoused people. Addressing it is key to reducing homelessness
By Mauricio A. Garcia-Barrera, Professor of Psychology, University of Victoria
Cole J. Kennedy, CIHR Scholar, PhD Candidate, Department of Psychology, University of Victoria
Grace C. Warren, Master of Science student, Department of Psychology, University of Victoria
An estimated 22.5 per cent of people experiencing homelessness live with moderate or severe brain injuries — a rate nearly 10 times higher than the general population.
