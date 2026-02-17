Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As conditions worsen in Ukraine, refugees struggle to return

As Ukraine prepares to enter the fifth year of the full-scale Russian invasion on 24 February, UN monitors say harm to civilians has “demonstrably worsened”, while energy attacks and freezing temperatures are making it harder for displaced families to return.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Species on east-west coastlines are more likely to go extinct than those on north-south shores – new study
~ Moon sighting is a key part of Muslim life – how the lunar cycle determines the start of Ramadan and Eid
~ Too little, too concentrated: why AI start-up funding in Africa needs rethinking
~ For thousands of years, solar eclipses have been associated with the fate of rulers
~ Why mass shootings can’t be reduced to a mental illness diagnosis
~ Big feelings: 5 ways parents can help kids learn to regulate their emotions
~ The Peace-Athabasca Delta is at risk. Here’s what we can do to evaluate the threats
~ What northern NZ’s wet and sticky summer reveals about our warming atmosphere
~ CEOs who experience natural disasters are more likely to lead safer workplaces
~ Meet four students speaking out on what they expect from Bangladesh’s new government
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter