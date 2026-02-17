Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Species on east-west coastlines are more likely to go extinct than those on north-south shores – new study

By Cooper Malanoski, Postdoctoral research associate, University of Oxford
Erin Saupe, Associate Professor, Palaeobiology, University of Oxford
As the Atlantic warms, many fish along the east coast of North America have moved northwards to keep within their preferred temperature range. Black sea bass, for instance, have shifted hundreds of miles up the coast.

In the Mediterranean, the picture is very different. Without an easy escape route towards the poles, many species are effectively trapped in a sea that is warming rapidly. Some native fish…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
