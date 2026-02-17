Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Moon sighting is a key part of Muslim life – how the lunar cycle determines the start of Ramadan and Eid

By Imad Ahmed, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Divinity, University of Cambridge
Emma L Alexander, Research Fellow in Astrophysics, School of Physics and Astronomy, University of Leeds
When Muslims arriving in the UK tried to sight the new crescent Moon, they would often struggle – in part due to a very British problem: the cloudy weather.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Species on east-west coastlines are more likely to go extinct than those on north-south shores – new study
~ Too little, too concentrated: why AI start-up funding in Africa needs rethinking
~ For thousands of years, solar eclipses have been associated with the fate of rulers
~ Why mass shootings can’t be reduced to a mental illness diagnosis
~ Big feelings: 5 ways parents can help kids learn to regulate their emotions
~ The Peace-Athabasca Delta is at risk. Here’s what we can do to evaluate the threats
~ What northern NZ’s wet and sticky summer reveals about our warming atmosphere
~ CEOs who experience natural disasters are more likely to lead safer workplaces
~ Meet four students speaking out on what they expect from Bangladesh’s new government
~ How can Europe meet the challenge posed by the retreat of the US?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter