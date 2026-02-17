Big feelings: 5 ways parents can help kids learn to regulate their emotions
By Marissa Nivison, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Gizem Keskin, Postdoctoral Researcher, Determinants of Child Development Lab (DCDL) at the Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Sheri Madigan, Professor, Canada Research Chair in Determinants of Child Development, Owerko Centre at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary
Supporting a child through intense emotions while managing your own is challenging work. Part of this is to practise identifying and validating emotions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 17, 2026