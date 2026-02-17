CEOs who experience natural disasters are more likely to lead safer workplaces
By Michel Magnan, Professeur et Titulaire de la Chaire de Gouvernance S.A. Jarislowsky, Concordia University
Yetaotao Qiu, Assistant Professor, Asper School of Business, University of Manitoba
Yu Wang, Associate Professor in Accounting, Dongbei University of Finance and Economics
A new study shows firms led by CEOs who experienced major disasters early in life report significantly fewer worker injuries, suggesting leadership values matter alongside regulation.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 17, 2026