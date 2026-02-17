Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can Europe meet the challenge posed by the retreat of the US?

By Niall Oddy, Staff Tutor in History, The Open University
At the Munich security conference, US secretary of state Marco Rubio spoke more warmly about the transatlantic relationship than US vice-president J.D. Vance at the same venue last year. However, faced with the presidency of the erratic Donald Trump, the need for Europe to do more to protect its security remains urgent.

In a later speech in Munich Kaja Kallas, vice-president of the European Commission and the EU’s high representative…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
