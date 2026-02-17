How sailing voyages can inspire the next generation of ocean scientists and advocates
By Pamela Buchan, Research Fellow, Geography, University of Exeter
Alun Morgan, Lecturer in Education, School of Law, Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Plymouth
Setting sail from the busy port of Plymouth in Devon, the tall ship Pelican of London takes young people to sea, often for the first time.
During each nine-day voyage, the UK-based sailing trainees, who often come from socio-economically challenging backgrounds, become crew members. They not only learn the ropes (literally) but also engage in ocean science and stewardship…
- Tuesday, February 17, 2026