Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How sailing voyages can inspire the next generation of ocean scientists and advocates

By Pamela Buchan, Research Fellow, Geography, University of Exeter
Alun Morgan, Lecturer in Education, School of Law, Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Plymouth
Setting sail from the busy port of Plymouth in Devon, the tall ship Pelican of London takes young people to sea, often for the first time.

During each nine-day voyage, the UK-based sailing trainees, who often come from socio-economically challenging backgrounds, become crew members. They not only learn the ropes (literally) but also engage in ocean science and stewardship…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
