Why coping with heavy rain in Scotland’s whisky country shows how to save water for the summer
By Josie Geris, Reader in Hydrology, University of Aberdeen
Megan Klaar, Associate Professor, Hydroecology and Catchment Management, University of Leeds
After weeks of relentless rain and flooding, and even more forecast, 2025’s droughts and hosepipe bans feel like ancient history. But they shouldn’t.
The UK is increasingly caught between these wetter winters and warmer, drier summers. What if this year’s summer brings water shortages again? The seemingly endless rainfall causing flooding across the UK right now could help solve future summer drought problems…
- Tuesday, February 17, 2026