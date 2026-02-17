Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why coping with heavy rain in Scotland’s whisky country shows how to save water for the summer

By Josie Geris, Reader in Hydrology, University of Aberdeen
Megan Klaar, Associate Professor, Hydroecology and Catchment Management, University of Leeds
After weeks of relentless rain and flooding, and even more forecast, 2025’s droughts and hosepipe bans feel like ancient history. But they shouldn’t.

The UK is increasingly caught between these wetter winters and warmer, drier summers. What if this year’s summer brings water shortages again? The seemingly endless rainfall causing flooding across the UK right now could help solve future summer drought problems…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
