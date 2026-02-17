Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extra/Ordinary Women exhibition explores the women in Charles Dickens’s life and writing

By Oliver Bray, Dean of Leeds School of Arts, Leeds Beckett University
Walking through the doors of London’s Charles Dickens Museum is always a special moment. This handsome, tall London townhouse – middle class by Victorian standards but practically palatial to visitors today – was the crucible in which a young, ascending Charles Dickens wrote himself into international superstardom.

It is here that The Pickwick Papers, Oliver Twist and Nicholas…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How can Europe meet the challenge posed by the retreat of the US?
~ What Kate Nash’s grassroots music protest reveals about touring and streaming
~ How sailing voyages can inspire the next generation of ocean scientists and advocates
~ Self-driving cars are poorly prepared for high-risk road situations – here’s how AI can improve them
~ 3 generations of Black Philadelphia students report persistent anti-Black attitudes in schools
~ New dietary guidelines prioritize ‘real food’ – but low-income pregnant women can’t easily obtain it
~ Revisiting the story of Clementine Barnabet, a Black woman blamed for serial murders in the Jim Crow South
~ In World War II’s dog-eat-dog struggle for resources, a Greenland mine launched a new world order
~ Coffee crops are dying from a fungus with species-jumping genes – researchers are ‘resurrecting’ their genomes to understand how and why
~ Developing lab-grown human cartilage… using apples!
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter