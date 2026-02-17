Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: 15 years after uprising against Gaddafi’s rule impunity reigns fueling ongoing abuses

By Amnesty International
Fifteen years after Libyans revolted against the repressive rule of Muammar al-Gaddafi, systemic impunity fuels crimes under international law and serious human rights violations by militias and armed groups while justice and reparations for survivors and relatives of victims remain elusive, Amnesty International said today. Instead of being brought to justice in fair proceedings, those […] The post Libya: 15 years after uprising against Gaddafi’s rule impunity reigns fueling ongoing abuses appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
