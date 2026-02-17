Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Angus Taylor appoints Tim Wilson as part of a new-look Liberal economic team

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Opposition Leader Angus Taylor has appointed Tim Wilson, the only Liberal to win back a “teal” seat last year, to go head-to-head as shadow treasurer against the Treasurer, Jim Chalmers.

Deputy Liberal leader Jane Hume will take on a major economic role as shadow minister for employment, industrial relations, productivity and deregulation, in an extensive reshuffle of the opposition frontbench.

Taylor said the new shadow frontbench blended “proven experience with the next generation of Coalition talent”. It was designed to do two main things “one, prosecute Labor’s failures,”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
