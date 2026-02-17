Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heritage, desire and diplomacy: why China still values scotch whisky

By Qing Wang, Professor of Marketing and Innovation, Director, Marketing Innovation and The Chinese and Emerging Economies (MICEE) Network, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
For more than a decade, China has been one of the most important growth engines for western luxury brands. From fashion and watches to fine wines and spirits, rising incomes and global exposure have fuelled an extraordinary appetite for premium products.

Scotch whisky has been a major beneficiary. Between 2019 and 2023, exports to China surged in value from under £90 million…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Libya: 15 years after uprising against Gaddafi’s rule impunity reigns fueling ongoing abuses
~ View from The Hill: Angus Taylor appoints Tim Wilson as part of a new-look Liberal economic team
~ You are covered in mites – and most of the time that’s completely normal
~ Ostarine: the performance-enhancing drug giving anti-doping agencies a headache
~ Curious kids: why don’t humans have tails?
~ Whistle: Aztec death whistle horror is good fun, but offers few surprises
~ From Harold Wilson to Liz Truss – what the fates of former prime ministers can teach Keir Starmer
~ Are you a Dink, Alice or Henry? How social mobility is different for today’s young people
~ Ancient bacteria from 5,000-year-old ice reveals clues to fighting superbugs
~ Iraq: ISIS Detainees Transferred from Syria at Risk of Abuse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter