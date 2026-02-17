Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Whistle: Aztec death whistle horror is good fun, but offers few surprises

By Matt Jacobsen, Senior Lecturer in Film History in the School of Society and Environment, Queen Mary University of London
A group of American high school friends discover an Aztec death whistle and, for reasons best known to them, give it a blow at a party.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
