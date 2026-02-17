Tolerance.ca
From Harold Wilson to Liz Truss – what the fates of former prime ministers can teach Keir Starmer

By Martin Farr, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary British History, Newcastle University
Despite his name – honouring Keir Hardie, the first leader of the Labour party – Keir Starmer is not known to be a student of political history. This apparent incuriosity helps define an indistinct political identity.

Asked which premier inspires him, Starmer cites Harold Wilson, an unusual choice – Attlee is much more revered in Labour – and superficially surprising. No politician was more political than Wilson: the moment a camera appeared his usual cigar and brandy was replaced with a pipe and a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
