Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ancient bacteria from 5,000-year-old ice reveals clues to fighting superbugs

By Matthew Holland, Postdoctoral Researcher, Medicinal Chemistry, University of Oxford
Five-thousand-year-old microbes reveal nature’s antibiotic arms race, and hold clues to both the threat of drug resistance and the cure.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iraq: ISIS Detainees Transferred from Syria at Risk of Abuse
~ Australia has ruled out repatriation for ISIS families. This isn’t a safe or coherent plan
~ ‘Not met their duty of care’: new report finds racism is widespread at Australian unis
~ Uzbekistan: Cotton, Wheat Farmers Exploited, Abused
~ How Bad Bunny’s power pole dance spotlighted the colonial legacy of energy poverty
~ Uzbekistan: Cotton, Wheat Farmers Exploited, Abused
~ A worker was sacked over his side hustle. Here are 5 tips for employees with second gigs
~ A legacy to challenge and inspire: farewell Lionel Fogarty, poet and activist
~ Make Japan strong again: Sanae Takaichi’s plan to transform her country’s military
~ Intermittent fasting doesn’t have an edge for weight loss, but might still work for some
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter