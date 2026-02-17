Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Cotton, Wheat Farmers Exploited, Abused

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Farmers outside the “Sampling Room” at a Fergana Region cotton collection point (ginnery), September 2023.  © 2023 Uzbek Forum The Uzbek government is violating the human and labor rights of cotton and wheat farmers through a coercive state production system, including penalties such as land seizure for not meeting quotas. Though the government has ended state-imposed forced labor of cotton pickers in the cotton harvest and has committed to broader reforms, the remaining system of strategic crop cultivation and production in Uzbekistan still creates a risk…


© Human Rights Watch -
