Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: ISIS Detainees Transferred from Syria at Risk of Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman walks with a child in Roj camp, which holds foreign wives and children of Islamic State (ISIS) members, in northeast Syria, September 2018. © 2018 Delil Souleiman/AFP/Getty Images (Beirut) – The United States transferred 5,700 detainees held for alleged ISIS affiliation from Northeast Syria to Iraq, where they are at risk of enforced disappearance, unfair trials, torture, ill-treatment, and violations of the right to life, Human Rights Watch said today. The United States began transferring the detainees, including Syrians, Iraqis, and third…


© Human Rights Watch -
