Human Rights Observatory

How Bad Bunny’s power pole dance spotlighted the colonial legacy of energy poverty

By Jenna Imad Harb, Research Fellow, Australian National University
Kirsty Anantharajah, Research fellow, University of Canberra
When Bad Bunny and his dancers scaled power poles during his Super Bowl performance, he wasn’t just entertaining millions. He was spotlighting how Puerto Rico’s chronic power outages are a legacy of its…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
