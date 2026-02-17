Tolerance.ca
Australia has ruled out repatriation for ISIS families. This isn’t a safe or coherent plan

By Se Youn Park, Sessional academic, School of Political Science and International Studies, The University of Queensland
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government will not help repatriate the 34 Australian women and children with links to Islamic State fighters who were released from a detention camp in Syria and are reportedly trying to return to Australia.

The women and children were among more than 2,000 people from 50 different countries detained at al-Roj camp in Kurdish-controlled northern Syria. The Australians were turned back by Syrian officials…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
